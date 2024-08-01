Underpass works "Marx Dormoy - Perdereau"

Athis-Mons: Underground passages "Marx Dormoy - Perdereau"

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the "Marx Dormoy - Perdereau" road and pedestrian underpasses.

What does the work consist of? Where will they be carried out?

As part of the extension of the T7 tram line, the two underpasses (pedestrian and road) "Marx Dormoy - Perdereau", which were removed from asbestos at the beginning of 2024, are to be removed and filled in.

A first phase, concentrated on the west side (rue Marx Dormoy) was carried out in May 2024. Phases 2 and 3 will be held in the centre of the RN7 and on the east side (rue Perdereau).

How long will the work last?

The interventions carried out as part of the work will take place from 19 August to 19 October:

- Phase 2 will begin on August 19 and end the week of September 9.

- Phase 3 will begin the week of September 9 and end on October 19.

What will it change?

• For pedestrians:

• Access to nearby shops and car park entrances will be maintained.

• The pedestrian path will be modified at the level of Boulevard Marcel Perdereau.

• For motorists:

Traffic on the RN7 will not be interrupted but reshuffled.

• For parking:

Parking spaces will be removed from time to time around the road underpass.

• For buses:

The "Marx Dormoy" bus stop may be modified in both directions, so it will be moved a few metres.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.