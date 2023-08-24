Project documents

ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge
Home
Discover the project
News
See the route
Find out about the work
Close
Library
Your questions
Legal
Public interest inquiry Public inquiry order
PDF
Public interest inquiry Notice of public inquiry
Meeting Minutes Minutes of 1 March 2013 - FNAUT and ALE meeting
Meeting Minutes Minutes of 29 March 2012 - TUE and FCDE meeting
Meeting Minutes Minutes of 5 July 2012 - ALE, APAQS, JIT, FNAUT meeting
Meeting Minutes Minutes of 9 December 2013 - FNAUT and CIRCULE meeting
Meeting Minutes Minutes of 13 December 2013 – FTA meeting
Meeting Minutes Minutes of 17 June 2014 - meeting of elected members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Meeting Minutes Minutes of 6 February 2014 - FCDE and MDB meeting
Meeting Minutes CR AthisMons presentation meeting 16.12.2021
Public interest inquiry Declaration of public utility
Public interest inquiry STIF Project Statement
Backgrounders Information leaflet for the public inquiry from 21 May to 22 June 2013
Environment Environment leaflet
Backgrounders Newsletter No. 2 - April 2013
Backgrounders Newsletter n° 3 - January 2014
Backgrounders Newsletter n°4 - October 2014
Public interest inquiry Extension of the declaration of public utility
Meeting Minutes Juvisy-sur-Orge public meeting of the 18nov2021_Compte-minutes
Study Papers Schematic diagram
Public meeting T7_reunion_publique_Athis-Mons 16.12.21
Public meeting T7_reunion_publique_Juvisy 18.11.21