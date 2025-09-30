How many stations are planned on the route? Where are they located?

The section of the T7 tram that will be built between Juvisy-sur-Orge and Athis-Mons in order to complete the link with Villejuif includes 6 stations, one of which is underground:

Juvisy RER , which will eventually be the terminus of the T7 tram between Juvisy and Villejuif, will allow a connection with the RER D and C and the local bus network of Juvisy-sur-Orge;

Maréchal Leclerc , which serves the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge;

Observatory , which is an underground station, located under the Parvis de l'Observatoire (Juvisy-sur-Orge);

Delaune stadium which provides access to the Noyer Renard district and the stadium (Athis-Mons);

Pyramid at the Pyramide crossroads (Athis-Mons);

Le Contin located on the RN7 (Athis-Mons / Paray Vieille Poste).

Thus, the T7 tram will have a total of 24 stations.