How will the tunnel be built?

The tunnel will be built using the "traditional method", i.e. with a mechanical shovel and with the help of specific tools for drilling rocks. After the tunnel has been dug, unstable earth and rock blocks will be detached to prevent further damage. Support will then be put in place; It serves as a shell for the tunnel and prevents possible subsidence of the ground. At the end of the work, the access roads to the Juvisy-sur-Orge Town Hall will be renovated.

Tunnel drilling in stages using technique adapted to the local situation