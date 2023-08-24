How will the stations be developed?

The stations are designed to accommodate 33-metre-long tram trains. The platforms will be fully accessible.

The platform of the Juvisy-sur-Orge interchange station will be wider to facilitate pedestrian flows in connection with the bus lines of the local network and the RER.

The stations will be equipped with a ticketing terminal (to buy tickets or recharge your Navigo pass), seats and information screens to find out the waiting time before the next trams.