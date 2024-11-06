Does the project have an environmental permit?

The project has been subject to an environmental assessment under the ticket of the Water Act. After a study of the environmental effects and the associated avoidance, reduction and compensation measures, the environmental authorisation file was submitted to a public inquiry at the end of 2023. Following the contributions of the public, the investigating commissioner issued a favourable opinion, allowing the obtaining of a prefectural order of environmental authorisation. This authorisation validates construction methods and compensatory measures, such as the reconstitution of a wetland, and requires monitoring during the construction and operation phase. Urban development work on the RN7 will begin in the 1st quarter of 2025.

Consult the environmental authorisation order for the project, as well as the report and conclusions of the investigating commissioner in the Media Library area by clicking here.

Consult the file of the public environmental inquiry by clicking here.