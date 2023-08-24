Where will the trams that are not running be parked?

The trams will be stored on the site of the Vitry-sur-Seine maintenance workshop (built during the first phase of the Tram 7 tramway).

This site allows the parking of trains, their maintenance (repair, upkeep, cleaning, etc.) and also includes all the operating functions such as the control room, or the staff rooms.

In order to allow good regulation of the trams (guaranteeing optimal regularity on the entire line), some trains may also be stored at the termini (Villejuif, Juvisy-sur-Orge interchange hub) as well as possibly at the Athis-Mons hub.