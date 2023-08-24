ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge
Will the works have an impact on traffic (RN7 and the centre of Juvisy)?
Île-de-France Mobilités will inform all the stakeholders concerned about the planning and progress of the work in advance of the works phase thanks to an adapted communication system.
The tramway platform will be installed on the road. Île-de-France Mobilités will endeavour to minimise the impact of the work on traffic in the design of the projects and the management of the worksites.