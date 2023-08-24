Why do we need a tunnel when we are building a tramway?

The T7 tram runs under the RN7 and runs 900 metres underground between the plateau and the city centre of Juvisy. This route is the result of a reflection on travel times, respect for the existing urbanisation and the insertion of the tramway in the centre of Juvisy. The underground passage of the T7 tram guarantees the best travel times and integration conditions for the tramway while limiting its impact on land.

The aim is to maintain competitive journey times but also to facilitate the insertion of the T7 tram between the Juvisy-sur-Orge plateau and the centre of the town where there is a very steep slope (the tramway has a limited ability to overcome the slopes). In addition, the underground passage should allow a compromise between safeguarding the park's tree heritage and limiting the impact on buildings and traffic.