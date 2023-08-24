Why the T7 tram between Athis-Mons and Juvisy?

Tramway line 7 was initially designed for a link from Juvisy-sur-Orge (RER station) to Villejuif (Villejuif – Louis-Aragon metro station, metro line 7).

For operational, technical and financial reasons, the project was initially carried out from Villejuif to Athis-Mons. The tramway was put into service in October 2013.

The extension of the T7 tram between Athis-Mons and Juvisy-sur-Orge is part of a global project whose main objectives are:

to improve travel from suburb to suburb (serving employment centres such as Orly-Rungis as well as local shops and facilities) and from the suburbs to Paris.

to encourage the abandonment of the use of private cars in favour of public transport

to strengthen the public transport offer in Val-de-Marne and Essonne thanks to the numerous connections created with the various heavy modes (metro, RER C and D) and the many lines of the local bus network.

The extension of the T7 tram is also an opportunity to:

reclassify Avenue François Mitterrand (ex-RN7) as an urban boulevard by removing the underpasses;

redevelop public space to allow better cohabitation between the different modes of transport (tramway, cars, bicycles and pedestrians).

The arrival of the T7 tram at the Juvisy-sur-Orge interchange will make it possible to enhance the area crossed for the benefit of quality of life (upgrading the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge, redevelopment of Avenue Estienne d'Orves, etc.)