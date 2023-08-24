ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge
Why the T7 tram between Athis-Mons and Juvisy?
Published on
Tramway line 7 was initially designed for a link from Juvisy-sur-Orge (RER station) to Villejuif (Villejuif – Louis-Aragon metro station, metro line 7).
For operational, technical and financial reasons, the project was initially carried out from Villejuif to Athis-Mons. The tramway was put into service in October 2013.
The extension of the T7 tram between Athis-Mons and Juvisy-sur-Orge is part of a global project whose main objectives are:
- to improve travel from suburb to suburb (serving employment centres such as Orly-Rungis as well as local shops and facilities) and from the suburbs to Paris.
- to encourage the abandonment of the use of private cars in favour of public transport
- to strengthen the public transport offer in Val-de-Marne and Essonne thanks to the numerous connections created with the various heavy modes (metro, RER C and D) and the many lines of the local bus network.
The extension of the T7 tram is also an opportunity to:
- reclassify Avenue François Mitterrand (ex-RN7) as an urban boulevard by removing the underpasses;
- redevelop public space to allow better cohabitation between the different modes of transport (tramway, cars, bicycles and pedestrians).
The arrival of the T7 tram at the Juvisy-sur-Orge interchange will make it possible to enhance the area crossed for the benefit of quality of life (upgrading the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge, redevelopment of Avenue Estienne d'Orves, etc.)