Why the tramway rather than another mode of transport?

Each mode of transport (train, metro, tram, bus) meets a specific need. The choice of mode is thus determined according to the travel needs of a territory and traffic estimates.

The tramway facilitates travel from suburb to suburb while offering a fine service to the territory (500-metre inter-station). It fits into the morphology of the city and makes it possible to attract passengers to more structuring transport such as RER or metro stations. It is also the most appropriate response to traffic estimates on the route in question: 48,000 passengers are expected each day.

Thanks to a dedicated lane and priority at traffic lights, the tramway offers reliable journey times and a high frequency of passage (4 minutes during rush hour and 8 minutes during off-peak hours). In addition, the tramway is a non-polluting and silent mode of transport. It offers a high quality of service while addressing all audiences: the tramway is 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility.

In addition, the creation of this surface transport will also contribute to the redevelopment and requalification of the former RN7, which is a road axis that is currently undervalued in the current urban landscape.