What is the cost of the project? Who finances?

The cost of the T7 tram between Athis-Mons and Juvisy-sur-Orge is estimated at 223.5 million euros (2011 value). This figure includes: the studies and all the development and requalification works associated with the integration of the transport system.

The cost of the additional trains, necessary for the commissioning of the extension, is estimated at €33 million excluding tax.

The project is co-financed by the Region, the General Council of Essonne and the State for the construction of the infrastructure. Île-de-France Mobilités finances the rolling stock (trains) and all operating costs.

In addition, Île-de-France Mobilités is the project manager.