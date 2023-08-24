What place will be given to pedestrians and bicycles along the tram 7 route?

The arrival of the T7 tram will improve pedestrian paths and bring them more comfort and safety. Indeed, the current underpasses of the RN7 will be removed in favor of the creation of crossings on the road. The developments carried out on the RN7 will make it possible to limit the speed of vehicles, which will further calm pedestrian traffic in this sector. On some parts of the route, such as that of Avenue Estienne d'Orves, the sidewalks will be widened.

Safe cycle routes will be identified along the entire route of tram 7.