What will be the configuration of the Observatory underground station?

The Observatory station, located at a depth of 17 metres, will be configured more like a metro station. Access will be from the Observatory forecourt and the RN7 by elevators, escalators and simple stairs.

These accesses lead to a mezzanine where passengers can choose their direction.

On the surface, the square in front of the Observatory will house the ticketing terminals and the bicycle parking.

In addition, the station will be equipped with all the safety devices specific to underground stations.