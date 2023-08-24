ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge
What effects will the arrival of the T7 tram have on traffic (RN7, Juvisy-sur-Orge, Val d'Athis, etc.)?
The arrival of the T7 tram is an opportunity to requalify the RN7 by transforming it into a real urban boulevard.
All underpasses (road or pedestrian) will be removed. The RN7 will include 2X2 lanes of traffic. The tramway will be inserted in the centre of the traffic lanes. To the south of the Pyramide crossroads, cycle paths will be added to these facilities.