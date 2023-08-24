What is the Grand Pôle Intermodal de Juvisy-sur-Orge?

The Grand Pôle Intermodal (GPI) of Juvisy-sur-Orge is a strategic connection centre in the south of the Ile-de-France region, welcoming 104,000 passengers every day. Ideally located, it is the interchange point between the RER C and D and is served by 28 bus lines divided into three bus stations.

After several years of renovation work, the new GPI was inaugurated in November 2019. Its transformation contributes to making the station district a new urban interchange centre by improving intermodality and facilitating travel for passengers and local residents.

This renovation allows it to meet the expectations of all travellers and to offer more services: