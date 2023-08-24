ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge
What is the Grand Pôle Intermodal de Juvisy-sur-Orge?
The Grand Pôle Intermodal (GPI) of Juvisy-sur-Orge is a strategic connection centre in the south of the Ile-de-France region, welcoming 104,000 passengers every day. Ideally located, it is the interchange point between the RER C and D and is served by 28 bus lines divided into three bus stations.
After several years of renovation work, the new GPI was inaugurated in November 2019. Its transformation contributes to making the station district a new urban interchange centre by improving intermodality and facilitating travel for passengers and local residents.
This renovation allows it to meet the expectations of all travellers and to offer more services:
- More comfort
The spaces are brighter, more open, more convivial and new furniture is developed.
- More accessibility for all
Inter-district connections are facilitated by a footbridge dedicated to soft traffic (pedestrians, bicycles, for which secure shelters are provided). People with reduced mobility can benefit from adapted ticket offices, lifts and optimised lighting.
Sound beacons are set up for the visually impaired.
- More time saved
Circulation is completely redesigned within the hub, in particular via the extension of the north underground (to offer a second access to the platforms from the Town Hall square to the new passenger building). Time is also saved by the creation and renovation of elevators.
- More respect for the environment
The promotion of public transport and the deployment of new modes of soft transport (cycling, walking, etc.) offer a real alternative to the private car.