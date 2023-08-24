Moving around in a renewed environment... and preserved

The extension of the T7 tram follows a demanding environmental approach.

From the RN7 in Athis-Mons to the city centre of Juvisy-Sur-Orge, the T7 tram will serve sectors in the midst of renewal and will strengthen the attractiveness of the territory. The planting of trees and the development of pedestrian paths on the RN7 will contribute to the renewal of the living environment and the creation of a more peaceful urban boulevard.

In Juvisy-Sur-Orge, the Camille Flammarion Observatory, classified as a Historic Monument in 2009, the Ducastel building and the park will be enhanced by a new tree-lined forecourt whose light coatings will avoid the "heat island" effect.

Studied well in advance, the methods of integration of the project also aim to preserve the water tables. In addition, the chosen route preserves the possibility of reopening the Cours de l'Orge.