What is a T Zen bus?

Publication date: March 23, 2021

For nearly 10 years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been developing a special transport offer: the T Zen buses. Thanks to its priority at traffic lights and its circulation on mostly reserved lanes, this mode of transport combines the performance and quality of service of the tramway with the flexibility of the bus.

Frequent, reliable, accessible to all and clearly identifiable... the T Zen bus has many advantages!

The T Zen 5 is an innovative project that does not yet exist in the Ile-de-France region: promoting the modal shift towards high-capacity and environmentally friendly vehicles, it is part of Ile-de-France Mobilités' ambitious policy in terms of sustainable development.

To find out all about the advantages of the T Zen bus

What about the other T Zen in Ile-de-France?