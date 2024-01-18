Retrospective in pictures of the year 2023

Marked by the progress of the concession and preparatory works on Rue Léon Geffroy, Quai Jules Guesde and Avenue de Lugo, the Tzen 5 project continues on its way!

At the same time, the development projects for the ZAC Paris Rives Gauche, ZAC Ivry Confluences, ZAC Seine Gare Vitry as well as the ZAC des Ardoines are taking shape. The work carried out (dedicated site, signage, roads) will allow the Tzen 5 bus to offer a targeted and optimised service for the future inhabitants of the neighbourhoods.