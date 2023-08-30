What is the status of the project?

There are still several steps to be taken before the work carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités can start.

However, the project studies (PRO) were launched in September 2021. They constitute the final stretch of the studies before the drafting of the works contracts, the calls for tenders, the preparatory work and then the start of the construction sites. Indeed, it is these studies that will specify the project in its smallest technical details and will make it possible to draw up the consultation files for the construction companies.

Various regulatory procedures still need to be carried out, an environmental authorisation procedure, an additional parcel survey, etc.

At the same time, "early-phase" work is continuing, carried out by Ile-de-France Mobilités' partners. This is particularly the case in the heart of the Ivry Confluence ZAC and the Ardoines ZAC, with the construction of the landscaped bridge.

The year 2021 continues to be rich in studies and procedures, symbols of the progress of the project. To find out more, go to the project page.