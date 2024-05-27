Île-de-France Mobilités: experience the Paris 2024 Games by public transport
Published on
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are fast approaching. To prepare yourself as well as possible, you will find on this page: practical information, key figures, visuals to download and video tutorials to understand and explain how the Ile-de-France network works during the competition period.
Ile-de-France transport in key figures
In figures: the public transport network in the Ile-de-France region
- 9.4 million trips every day
- 2,122 km of rail network
- 2nd busiest rail network in the world after Tokyo
- 4th longest network in the world
- 2nd densest network after London
- 1900 bus lines
- 10,700 buses and coaches in circulation
- 14 tram lines
- 13 train lines and RER
- 16 metro lines
- 4 new metro lines under construction
Public transport in perpetual evolution
2- How to use it: getting around by public transport during the Paris 2024 Games
With 500,000 spectators per day of Olympic competition, 25 competition venues to be served in Île-de-France and the ambition to allow everyone to travel 100% by public transport, the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are being prepared.
Application for all your trips, specific transport ticket, transport map... Find all the practical information on this page.
Public Transport Paris 2024: an application for all your trips
With the multilingual application "Transport Public Paris 2024":
- Calculate your route to the Paris 2024 sites today
- Receive traffic information adapted to your favorite sites
- Buy your ticket in a dematerialised version (from June)
- On the day, check your route in real time
Passe Paris 2024, the specific transport ticket for the Paris 2024 Games
Economical, dematerialized and practical : the Paris 2024 pass is the package to travel at will in Paris and its region during the Paris 2024 Games.
Ile-de-France residents: during the Paris Games, nothing changes for you
During the Paris 2024 Games, public transport fares are increasing in Île-de-France. The aim is to finance the reinforcement of the transport offer linked to the exceptional flows of passengers. An increase that will not affect Ile-de-France residents.
3- Travel light with the Île-de-France Mobilités app
One app, multiple ways to use it. Discover all our tips and tutorials to simplify your life on our network.