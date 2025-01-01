Prices depending on the ticket
The cardboard ticket,
For casual travelers and tourists
How do I get it?
Go to a ticket office in the station/station or to a vending machine.
Note: the t+ ticket is only sold individually. It is possible to load them by 10 on your Navigo Easy Pass or your phone.
Service
- Warning: the magnetic ticket can demagnetize. This is why the Navigo Easy pass is to be preferred.
- In this case, you can exchange your ticket at a ticket office at the station or station.
Policy
No personal data recorded, support is anonymous.