Discounted rates

Reduced rates and groups of children

Reduced rates exist for children and school, extracurricular or associative groups.

1 adult with 2 children

For whom?

  • Groups concerned : from 10 young people under 16 years old
  • Authorised structures : schools (kindergarten, primary, college), leisure centres, associations, local authorities and public establishments.
  • Context : educational, cultural, sporting or social outings.
What reduction?

  • 50% discount on public transport tickets for the Ile-de-France network (metro, train, RER, tram, bus).

On which tickets does the discount apply?

The purchase of discounted tickets on the Navigo Easy Pass is only done via the Île-de-France Mobilités Key Accounts website and is delivered within 6 days on average.

Important : you must have a "Declaration of honour – Youth group" duly completed, dated, stamped and signed by the group leader before travelling.

