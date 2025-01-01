Discounted rates
Reduced rates and groups of children
Reduced rates exist for children and school, extracurricular or associative groups.
For whom?
- Groups concerned : from 10 young people under 16 years old
- Authorised structures : schools (kindergarten, primary, college), leisure centres, associations, local authorities and public establishments.
- Context : educational, cultural, sporting or social outings.
What reduction?
- 50% discount on public transport tickets for the Ile-de-France network (metro, train, RER, tram, bus).
On which tickets does the discount apply?
- Bus-Tram ticket and Metro-Train-RER ticket for kindergartens, elementary schools and leisure centres
- Metro-Train-RER ticket for middle schools, high schools, associations, local authorities and public institutions
Buy tickets
The purchase of discounted tickets on the Navigo Easy Pass is only done via the Île-de-France Mobilités Key Accounts website and is delivered within 6 days on average.
Important : you must have a "Declaration of honour – Youth group" duly completed, dated, stamped and signed by the group leader before travelling.