A bike for all your mobility
Do you like cycling a little, a lot, madly, on a daily basis? Véligo Rental, self-service bikes or purchase bonuses: whatever your practice, you now have easy access to the bikes best suited to your mobility habits.
Photo of a father and daughter travelling on a Véligo "Tandem"
To discover, on a daily basis: Véligo Location, the e-bike that Ile-de-France residents would like to keep for more than 6 months
Since 2019, Véligo Location's blue bikes have already won over more than 95,000 Ile-de-France residents. Classic electric bike, three-wheeler, cargo or extended, Véligo Location offers models for all your uses in order to test your electric bike practice quietly, for 3, 6 or 9 months.
For occasional use: self-service bicycles
VélO2 (in Cergy-Pontoise), Cristolib (in Créteil) and Vélib' (in Paris and the inner suburbs)... Self-service bike services accessible with your Navigo pass are multiplying in Île-de-France.
And to make your life even more convenient, on a classic or electric bike, we have integrated Vélib' into the very heart of our Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app - so that booking and unlocking your bike with a Navigo pass has never been easier !
New! Velib' Métropole joins the Île-de-France Mobilités app. Find and buy your Vélib' rides from the IDF Mobilités app and simply unlock your bike with the Navigo pass
For life: assistance with the purchase of your own bike
Classic bike with or without electric assistance, cargo bike with or without electric assistance (two-wheeler, three-wheeler, longtail bike, etc.), folding bike with or without electric assistance, adapted bike¹, electrification kit... There are bikes for all tastes, all practices, but only one help from Île-de-France Mobilités to help you afford the one that will accompany you on a daily basis.
In fact, nearly 300,000 purchase subsidies have already been paid ! Coming soon to you?
¹Any adapted bicycle that meets the needs of people with disabilities, reduced mobility or specific characteristics that prevent them from using a standard individual bicycle (mechanical or electrically assisted).