A bike for all your mobility

For occasional use: self-service bicycles

VélO2 (in Cergy-Pontoise), Cristolib (in Créteil) and Vélib' (in Paris and the inner suburbs)... Self-service bike services accessible with your Navigo pass are multiplying in Île-de-France.

And to make your life even more convenient, on a classic or electric bike, we have integrated Vélib' into the very heart of our Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app - so that booking and unlocking your bike with a Navigo pass has never been easier !