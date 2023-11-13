Accessibility: a mobile Île-de-France for all
What is accessibility in public transport? It means giving access to collective mobility that allows everyone to move around independently.
Making a network accessible means investments, works, friction with the reality of existing infrastructure, regulations and initiatives to promote the autonomy of all on the lines.
To measure the reality of accessibility in public transport in the Ile-de-France region, today and especially tomorrow, to understand Île-de-France's ambition in favour of a public mobility service that is truly open to all, read our dossier: Accessibility: a mobile Île-de-France for all.
What will you be able to read in this dossier?
- How do you plan a 100% accessible journey?
- Accessibilityfigures on our network
- What is an accessible mode of transport ?
- Focus on accessibility and its many faces
- Focus on the complex case of the Paris metro
- Discovery of initiatives that promote autonomy in public transport in the Ile-de-France region
Happy reading!