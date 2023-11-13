What is accessibility in public transport? It means giving access to collective mobility that allows everyone to move around independently.

Making a network accessible means investments, works, friction with the reality of existing infrastructure, regulations and initiatives to promote the autonomy of all on the lines.

To measure the reality of accessibility in public transport in the Ile-de-France region, today and especially tomorrow, to understand Île-de-France's ambition in favour of a public mobility service that is truly open to all, read our dossier: Accessibility: a mobile Île-de-France for all.

What will you be able to read in this dossier?