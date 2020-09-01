Île-de-France Mobilités acts for air quality

Improving public transit

Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a plan to renovate the rolling stock with the purchase or renovation of more than 700 trains so that all our trains are comfortable, equipped with video protection and all the standards of modern comfort. The new trains are more environmentally friendly and consume 20% less energy, thanks to a system that recovers the energy produced during braking, and thanks to the air conditioning and heating that are automatically adjusted according to the number of passengers on board.

Replacing diesel buses with electric and biogas buses

2000 electric and NGV buses will be ordered by 2020. The goal is to run 100% green buses in all dense areas of the region by 2025, which will require the gradual deployment of more than 5,000 clean, biogas or electric buses.

Study on bus emissions in real traffic conditions

Since June 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités and Airparif have been measuring the exhaust gases of various buses in the Ile-de-France region (different types of engines) in real operating conditions (in circulation and with passengers). It will thus be possible to measure the benefits for Ile-de-France Mobilités residents of the policy to improve air quality.

Multiplication of Park and Ride facilities

To help Ile-de-France residents leave their cars, Île-de-France Mobilités has launched the creation of 10,000 additional spaces in Park & Ride spaces near train stations by 2021.

Reinforcement of the massive bus offer

To facilitate bus travel, Île-de-France Mobilités has already reinforced 650 lines throughout the region. New reinforcements of offer are planned this year. The objective: a dense bus offer adapted to the needs of Ile-de-France residents.

Creation of secure bicycle lockers

Île-de-France Mobilités is rolling out Véligo bike lockers in Île-de-France stations. 7000 spaces are already available in 149 stations and more than 3000 additional spaces are financed or under construction. The objective is to reach 50,000 places by 2025.

Launch of Véligo Rental and creation of a purchaseaidSince September 2019, Ile-de-France residents have had the largest long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) in the world, with 10,000 electric bikes available. The objective is to encourage the use of bicycles, especially for commuting. In addition, to encourage Ile-de-France residents to switch to electrically assisted bicycles, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up a purchase subsidy of up to €500 for e-bikes and cargo bikes without electric assistance purchased since 1 December 2019. The subsidy for electrically assisted cargo bikes will be up to €600.



Increased support for carpooling

Carpooling is a solution to put fewer cars on the roads, cause less traffic jams and maintain better air quality. To encourage this, Île-de-France Mobilités has committed to increasing the number of spaces reserved for carpooling in Park and Ride facilities. In addition, to facilitate access to the carpooling offer, the ViaNavigo route planner now includes a "carpooling" search mode, complementary to public transport. In addition, financial aid is granted to passengers and drivers.

Promotion of soft traffic

The Region has adopted a new regional plan in favour of cycling: its objective is to get Ile-de-France residents in the saddle and triple the practice by 2021 with 2 million trips every day. The Region and Île-de-France Mobilités will together mobilise €100 million.