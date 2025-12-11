Similar news

Two bicycle parking spaces are soon to be found in your territory of Cœur d'Essonne in the stations of Égly and Breuillet - Bruyères-le-Châtel with free spaces with free access and without subscription as well as closed and secure spaces accessible by subscription.

Notice to everyday or occasional cyclists, from February 2, 2026, you will find bicycle parking spaces to reach your bus or station easily.

Lockers accessible 24/7:

Egly station: 10 secure spaces and 10 free access spaces

Breuillet - Bruyères-le-Châtel station: 20 secure spaces and 10 free access spaces

How does it work?

Subscribe to a daily, monthly or annual subscription and access bike parking with your Navigo or Navigo Easy.

Holders of an annual Navigo, imagineR school/student subscription are free of charge.