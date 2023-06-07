Similar news

I. Take out or renew your child's imagine R pass and/or Scol'R card .

For the imagine R package> Subscribe to the imagine R package

For the Scol'R card> Subscribe to the Scol'R card

The Department of Seine-et-Marne offers financial assistance for the imagine R package and the Scol'R card. Do not hesitate to contact your department on the https://seine-et-marne.fr/fr/aides-transport-scolaire website or by phone on 01 64 14 77 77

Did you know? The imagine R junior pass can be combined and 100% reimbursed by Île-de-France Mobilités if your child has a Scol'R card.

We tell you more here !