Similar news

Keyword lot changes for the purchase of SMS tickets in the Seine Grand Orly territory

No more SEINEORLY at 93100!

Now, text BUS and your line number without spaces to 93100 to buy your SMS ticket:

BUS282 for line 282

BUS480 for line 480

BUS481 for the Licorne line

BUS482 for line 482

BUS483 for line 483

The phone number doesn't change, only the keyword changes.