Similar news

Keyword lot changes for the purchase of SMS tickets in the Seine Grand Orly territory
No more SEINEORLY at 93100!
Now, text BUS and your line number without spaces to 93100 to buy your SMS ticket:
- BUS282 for line 282
- BUS480 for line 480
- BUS481 for the Licorne line
- BUS482 for line 482
- BUS483 for line 483
The phone number doesn't change, only the keyword changes.
No change?
To buy your ticket by SMS, valid on your lines 282, 480, 482, 483 and Licorne, send BUS and the number of the line to 93100
- €2.50 + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS (price of the ticket debited from your phone bill)
- Valid for 1 hour without transfer
- Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free
