Similar news

You can buy a ticket before your trip by SMS (only BOUYGUES, ORANGE, SFR and FREE subscribers)
IT'S VERY SIMPLE:
SEND TEXT: MLV
at 93100 (number)
You will receive your dematerialized ticket by SMS!
WHAT IS THE COST? //
2.50 euros for the price of 1 breakdown ticket + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS.
HOW LONG DOES THE TICKET LAST? //
1 hour without connection
WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS? //
Have a smartphone with an Orange, SFR or Bouygues, Free subscription, for now
