Similar news

From January 1, 2023, the price of the SMS ticket is changing!

1 SMS = 1 ticket 3 Letters to Remember: MLV

Conditions for purchasing an SMS ticket

To buy your ticket by SMS, text MLV to 93100

  • €2.50 + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS (price of the ticket debited from your phone bill)
  • Valid for 1 hour without transfer
  • Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free

You can buy a ticket before your trip by SMS (only BOUYGUES, ORANGE, SFR and FREE subscribers)

IT'S VERY SIMPLE:

SEND TEXT: MLV

at 93100 (number)

You will receive your dematerialized ticket by SMS!

WHAT IS THE COST? //

2.50 euros for the price of 1 breakdown ticket + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS.

HOW LONG DOES THE TICKET LAST? //

1 hour without connection

WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS? //

Have a smartphone with an Orange, SFR or Bouygues, Free subscription, for now

Have a good trip on our lines

Learn more about SMS Ticketing

