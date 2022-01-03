Similar news

You can buy a ticket before your trip by SMS (only BOUYGUES, ORANGE, SFR and FREE subscribers)

IT'S VERY SIMPLE:

SEND TEXT: MLV

at 93100 (number)

You will receive your dematerialized ticket by SMS!

WHAT IS THE COST? //

2.50 euros for the price of 1 breakdown ticket + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS.

HOW LONG DOES THE TICKET LAST? //

1 hour without connection

WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS? //

Have a smartphone with an Orange, SFR or Bouygues, Free subscription, for now

Have a good trip on our lines