Similar news

Because safety is everyone's priority, school races will now be carried out by bus. All students will be seated and secured. BE CAREFUL, THE SEAT BELT WILL BE MANDATORY FOR EVERYONE!

To allow all students to be taken care of, changes are made (additional trips, changes to routes, etc.)

Line 3303:

Creation of 2 new school races, a doubling starting at 7:50 am from Zac des Tournesols and a race starting at 8:33 am from the Les Bordes stop which will serve the train station and the Triolet College to return later to the E. Triolet College.

Modification of the 4:20 p.m. school race: Elsa Triolet College students living in Esmans and La Brosse Montceaux, will have to take line 3310 (departure 4:20 p.m. from the College)

Cancellation of school races at 12:25 p.m. and 5:12 p.m. from Montereau station: students will have to take school trips on line 3315

Line 3304 :

Modification of the 7:53 a.m. school run: Students living in Petit Buisson, Gardeloup, Nanon and Merlange, will now have to take line 3307 (departure 7:52 a.m. Petit Buisson)

Creation of a school race at 8:45 a.m. to allow students to return later to Collège P. Eluard and Lycée Malraux.

Line 3305:

Creation of 3 new school races in the evening (dubbing) to serve the Lycée Malraux and Collège P. Eluard, Rue de la Garenne and Bas Clos.

Line 3306:

Creation of an additional school race in the morning. All itineraries have been changed. There will be no more correspondence to be made at the Town Hall of Marolles sur Seine.

Replacement of the 12:55 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. school races on Wednesdays by the TàD Est (-> reservations on https://tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ or on the TàD Ile-de-France Mobilités app)

Line 3307 :

Creation of 2 new school races (dubbing) in the evening serving the Lycée Malraux and the Collège P. Eluard.

Replacement of the school races at 5:10 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. from Forges Bourg by the TàD Ouest (-> Reservations on https://tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ or on the TàD Ile-de-France Mobilités app)

Line 3310:

Creation of an additional direct race for the Lycée A. Malraux and creation of a new race to allow students to return to their schools later.

Creation of a new school race at 4:20 p.m. from Collège E. Triolet (previously served on line 3303)

Modification of the 5:25 p.m. race starting from the Lycée G. Eiffel. Gustave Eiffel students will have to take line 3315 for a connection at Montereau station. A dubbing will be created for this race and the routes will be modified.

Line 3315: