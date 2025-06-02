Similar news

On Friday 6 June, the Saint-Germain-en-Laye bicycle park, created in 2011, will reopen its doors after 4 months of work. This work is necessary to offer you a car park in line with your needs.
- Secure space with 419 spaces accessible with a subscription
- Free access space with 56 seats
- Various accessories allow you to perform maintenance and light repairs on your favorite bicycle
The new bicycle parking area at Saint-Germain-en-Laye station will meet all your expectations.
The subscription, the key to accessing the secure area
The secure car park is only accessible to holders of a subscription. It must be associated with an Île-de-France Mobilités magnetic medium such as a Navigo pass, a Navigo Easy pass, etc.
The season ticket is free for all holders of an annual public transport pass (annual Navigo, Imagine R school, Imagine R student, senior).
For everyone else, you have several options:
- Daily pass at 2€
- Monthly subscription at 10€
- Annual subscription at 30€
To access the secure part, you must create your customer account on our site and subscribe, including when you are the holder of an annual public transport pass entitling you to a free subscription.
Closure of the temporary outdoor car park
The temporary bicycle parking lot deployed on the rue de la Surintendance during the work period will be uninstalled on Friday, June 13. Remember to collect your bikes before this date and to go to the new bike park as soon as it opens!
For any request for information on bicycle parking
- 01 64 76 88 16, Monday to Saturday, 6:30 am to 8 pm
- By email via the contact form available on the platform www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/services-mobilite-alternative/parkings-velos