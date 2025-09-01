Similar news

The arrival of three bicycle parking lots in the Pays de l'Ourcq!

Soon three new bicycle parking areas in the municipalities of Crouy-sur-Ourcq, Lizy-sur-Ourcq and Isles-les-Meldeuses!

Cyclists, regular or occasional, will be able to benefit from secure bicycle parking to facilitate their travel and park their bikes with peace of mind from 1 January 2026.

All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:

  • Accessible 24/7, with many places available.
  • Secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection
  • Sheltered and illuminated
  • Located near the train stations of Lizy-sur-Ourcq, Crouy-sur-Ourcq and Isles-Armentières-Congis.
  • Equipped with inflation station and toolbox

Self-access spaces are also present near the stations of Lizy-sur Ourcq and Isles-Armentières-Congis in the form of sheltered arches. They are accessible free of charge and without subscription.

The number of spaces available per bicycle parking area in your area:

  • Near Crouy-sur-Ourcq train station : 10 secure spaces
  • Near Lizy-sur-Ourcq train station : 20 secure spaces - 12 free access spaces.
  • Near the Isles-Armentières-Congis train station : 10 secure spaces - 12 free access spaces.

How does it work? How much does it cost?

For secure bicycle parking, it is necessary to take out a subscription:

  • Free for people with a valid annual Navigo season ticket (Navigo, Navigo Senior, imagine R school, imagine R student)
  • At the following rates for other users:

Daily: €2 / Monthly: €10 / Yearly: €30

  • Self-access bicycle parking is free.
Find out more about the bicycle parking service
Subscribe directly to a bicycle parking area

