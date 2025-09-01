Similar news

All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:

Accessible 24/7, with many places available. Secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection

Located near the train stations of Lizy-sur-Ourcq, Crouy-sur-Ourcq and Isles-Armentières-Congis.

Self-access spaces are also present near the stations of Lizy-sur Ourcq and Isles-Armentières-Congis in the form of sheltered arches. They are accessible free of charge and without subscription.