Similar news

Cyclists, regular or occasional, will be able to benefit from secure bicycle parking to facilitate their travel and park their bikes with peace of mind from 1 January 2026.
All Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Car Parks are:
- Accessible 24/7, with many places available.
- Secured by access control via a Navigo pass and video protection
- Sheltered and illuminated
- Located near the train stations of Lizy-sur-Ourcq, Crouy-sur-Ourcq and Isles-Armentières-Congis.
- Equipped with inflation station and toolbox
Self-access spaces are also present near the stations of Lizy-sur Ourcq and Isles-Armentières-Congis in the form of sheltered arches. They are accessible free of charge and without subscription.
The number of spaces available per bicycle parking area in your area:
- Near Crouy-sur-Ourcq train station : 10 secure spaces
- Near Lizy-sur-Ourcq train station : 20 secure spaces - 12 free access spaces.
- Near the Isles-Armentières-Congis train station : 10 secure spaces - 12 free access spaces.
How does it work? How much does it cost?
For secure bicycle parking, it is necessary to take out a subscription:
- Free for people with a valid annual Navigo season ticket (Navigo, Navigo Senior, imagine R school, imagine R student)
- At the following rates for other users:
Daily: €2 / Monthly: €10 / Yearly: €30
- Self-access bicycle parking is free.