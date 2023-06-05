Similar news

To find out the price for your child's journey, contact us.

Please note that if the final price exceeds: €365, your request will be automatically refused.

> The Navigo Imagine'R pass will be more advantageous for you.

Municipal and departmental subsidies:

In order for a subsidy to be applied when subscribing, your municipality must first declare the amount of its contribution to the carrier.

For the municipalities of Val-de-Marne, no subsidy has been declared to our services.

However, we invite you to contact your town hall or the transport department of your local authority in order to take advantage of a possible subsidy.

The Val-de-Marne department also offers a subsidy under certain conditions.

We invite you to consult the department's website by clicking here to find out the terms and conditions.

Please note that this departmental subsidy does not apply to the price paid to the carrier when you subscribed. The latter will be requested by you, after receiving your Optile school card.