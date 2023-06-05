Similar news

Who is the Optile school transport card for?
The Optile school transport card is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.
(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).
It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.
Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for an Optile school card.
In addition, this card is issued by the bus network operator (Keolis Ouest Val-de-Marne) following a subscription.
Eligibility requirements:
In order to benefit from the Optile school card, the following conditions must be met:
- Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained.
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder in middle or high school.
- Be domiciled 3km or more from the school.
- The subscription must be made before 31 October 2023*
* Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.
How to subscribe to the Optile school card?
> Only complete files will be processed, any file that is incomplete, illegible or non-compliant will be automatically sent back to the families.
> Only applications received by mail will be processed, no applications will be accepted on site.
Subscription steps:
- Download below the file to print and complete
> All fields in parts A/B/C are mandatory, field D is optional.
> The stamp and signature of the school are also mandatory for any new subscription.
Upload your application here
- In an envelope, enclose your payment by cheque payable to KEOLIS
(details in the "Optile school card price" section)
> No photo, pre-stamped envelope or any other element is to be sent. We cannot guarantee that these items will be returned.
- Send your application by simple mail to the following address:
Keolis - School Card Service
Bouvray route - CS 60671
94311 ORLY CEDEX
- Receive the school map as soon as possible at the address you have given us on the file.
Price of the Optile school card:
The pricing of the Optile school card works by number of sections, i.e. a distance calculated by Optile and Île-de-France mobilité, between the departure address and the school.
To find out the number of sections corresponding to your child's journey, please contact us.
See below for the rates applied for the 2023-2024 school year
To find out the price for your child's journey, contact us.
Please note that if the final price exceeds: €365, your request will be automatically refused.
> The Navigo Imagine'R pass will be more advantageous for you.
Municipal and departmental subsidies:
In order for a subsidy to be applied when subscribing, your municipality must first declare the amount of its contribution to the carrier.
For the municipalities of Val-de-Marne, no subsidy has been declared to our services.
However, we invite you to contact your town hall or the transport department of your local authority in order to take advantage of a possible subsidy.
The Val-de-Marne department also offers a subsidy under certain conditions.
We invite you to consult the department's website by clicking here to find out the terms and conditions.
Please note that this departmental subsidy does not apply to the price paid to the carrier when you subscribed. The latter will be requested by you, after receiving your Optile school card.
Learn more:
Do you need more information about how to work or how to take out the Optile school transport card?
Contact us! Our teams will be happy to answer your questions.