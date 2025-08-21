How do I subscribe or renew my imagine R plan? What supporting documents are required?
Subscribing to or renewing an imagine R package online from the payer's Personal Space.
If you are financed by a third-party payer or if you wish to pay by cheque, the procedures are done by mail (jump for the imagine R Junior package).
Consult the imagine R Guide to find the steps to subscribe step by step.
Online subscription
Prerequisites: if you have just created your personal space and wish to take out a subscription, remember to enter your postal address on your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.
The subscription is done from the payer's Personal Space .
- "My Navigo">> Click on "Subscribe or order a pass"
If you are subscribing for a third party (such as your child), you can do so from your "Subscribe for a new holder" space at the bottom of the page.
- Finalize the subscription online.
Find all the details on the subscription in theimagine R Guide.
Online Renewal
Renewal can be done from the payer's personal space .
- "My Navigo" >> Click on "Renew your imagine R pass for the year 2025/2026"
If you do not find the package to be renewed in your space, do not create a new account, contact the imagine R agency on 09 69 39 22 22.
- Finalize the online subscription: the forms are pre-filled with the information from the previous year, so be sure to check them carefully.
- Once your subscription is confirmed, top up the package on your pass.
Find all the details on renewal in theimagine R Guide.
Supporting documents
You will be asked to provide the following supporting documents for a subscription or renewal
- Recent passport photo of the holder, frontal, bareheaded, on a neutral background, and in 35 x 45 mm format (for subscription only).
- Proof of enrolment or schooling, for the imagine R Student package: must be in French, mentioning the surnames/first names and the current school year.
- Proof of identity, to imagine R Junior: if it is not a renewal of plan.
- Scholarship notification (for scholarship holders): if you are a scholarship holder after subscription, you will be able to apply afterwards.
As part of additional checks , you may be asked for other documents.
Glossary
- Holder: the person who benefits from the imagine R package. His photo and name appear on the Navigo imagine R pass.
- Payor: the person who makes the payment of the lump sum.