How do I subscribe or renew my imagine R plan? What supporting documents are required?

Updated on Aug 21 2025

Subscribing to or renewing an imagine R package online from the payer's Personal Space.

If you are financed by a third-party payer or if you wish to pay by cheque, the procedures are done by mail (jump for the imagine R Junior package).

Consult the imagine R Guide to find the steps to subscribe step by step.

Online subscription

Prerequisites: if you have just created your personal space and wish to take out a subscription, remember to enter your postal address on your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

The subscription is done from the payer's Personal Space .

  • "My Navigo">> Click on "Subscribe or order a pass"
    If you are subscribing for a third party (such as your child), you can do so from your "Subscribe for a new holder" space at the bottom of the page.
  • Finalize the subscription online.

Find all the details on the subscription in theimagine R Guide.

Online Renewal

Renewal can be done from the payer's personal space .

  • "My Navigo" >> Click on "Renew your imagine R pass for the year 2025/2026"
    If you do not find the package to be renewed in your space, do not create a new account, contact the imagine R agency on 09 69 39 22 22.
  • Finalize the online subscription: the forms are pre-filled with the information from the previous year, so be sure to check them carefully.
  • Once your subscription is confirmed, top up the package on your pass.

Find all the details on renewal in theimagine R Guide.

Supporting documents

You will be asked to provide the following supporting documents for a subscription or renewal

  • Recent passport photo of the holder, frontal, bareheaded, on a neutral background, and in 35 x 45 mm format (for subscription only).
  • Proof of enrolment or schooling, for the imagine R Student package: must be in French, mentioning the surnames/first names and the current school year.
  • Proof of identity, to imagine R Junior: if it is not a renewal of plan.
  • Scholarship notification (for scholarship holders): if you are a scholarship holder after subscription, you will be able to apply afterwards.

As part of additional checks , you may be asked for other documents.

Glossary

  • Holder: the person who benefits from the imagine R package. His photo and name appear on the Navigo imagine R pass.
  • Payor: the person who makes the payment of the lump sum.