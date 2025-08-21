Subscribing to or renewing an imagine R package online from the payer's Personal Space.

If you are financed by a third-party payer or if you wish to pay by cheque, the procedures are done by mail (jump for the imagine R Junior package).

Consult the imagine R Guide to find the steps to subscribe step by step.

Online subscription

Prerequisites: if you have just created your personal space and wish to take out a subscription, remember to enter your postal address on your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

The subscription is done from the payer's Personal Space .

"My Navigo">> Click on "Subscribe or order a pass"

If you are subscribing for a third party (such as your child), you can do so from your "Subscribe for a new holder" space at the bottom of the page. Finalize the subscription online.

Find all the details on the subscription in theimagine R Guide.

Online Renewal

Renewal can be done from the payer's personal space .

"My Navigo" >> Click on "Renew your imagine R pass for the year 2025/2026"

If you do not find the package to be renewed in your space, do not create a new account, contact the imagine R agency on 09 69 39 22 22. Finalize the online subscription: the forms are pre-filled with the information from the previous year, so be sure to check them carefully.

Once your subscription is confirmed, top up the package on your pass.

Find all the details on renewal in theimagine R Guide.

Supporting documents

You will be asked to provide the following supporting documents for a subscription or renewal

Recent passport photo of the holder, frontal, bareheaded, on a neutral background, and in 35 x 45 mm format (for subscription only).

Proof of enrolment or schooling, for the imagine R Student package: must be in French, mentioning the surnames/first names and the current school year.

Proof of identity, to imagine R Junior: if it is not a renewal of plan.

Scholarship notification (for scholarship holders): if you are a scholarship holder after subscription, you will be able to apply afterwards.

As part of additional checks , you may be asked for other documents.

