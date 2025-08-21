The imagine R packages allow you to travel on the entire Île-de-France network(1), every day of the week and unlimitedly, at the following rates:

€16.80 per year for the imagine R Junior package , plus €8 in application fees;

, plus €8 in application fees; €384.30 per year for the imagine R School or imagine R Student package, plus €8 in application fees and before deduction of any departmental and/or social subsidies.

The package can be paid in one go or in 9 monthly instalments of 42.70 euros.

Discover the imagine R package and the price that suits you

With the eligibility and rate simulator.

The advantages

With the imagine R packages, you also benefit from a set of benefits to be discovered on the imagine R section.

All the details on the imagine R packages

(1) The imagine R pass is not valid on Orlyval, Filéo, TGV, or on public transport lines that do not apply the Ile-de-France fare.