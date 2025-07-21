To find out your eligibility for the imagine R packages, you can use the eligibility and rate simulator.

Conditions

imagine R Junior

It is reserved for students residing in Île-de-France, under 11 years of age on December 31, 2025.

imagine R School

It is reserved for students residing in Île-de-France, having:

i.e. under 16 years of age on 1 September 2025;

i.e. under 26 years of age on 1 September 2025, and attending an establishment listed by the Ministry of National Education to follow initial primary or secondary education, apprenticeship training, or a long-term course (>350 theoretical hours) for young people who have dropped out of school with integration difficulties.

Pupils on professionalisation contracts are excluded.

imagine R student

It is reserved for students residing in Île-de-France, under the age of 26 on 1 September 2025 and following an initial training course of at least 350 theoretical hours in a higher education institution or providing post-secondary education or apprenticeship training, as identified by the Ministry of National Education.

Pupils on professionalisation contracts are excluded.

