To find out if you are eligible, two conditions must be met:

Be 62 years of age or older;

Not to have a professional activity, or to carry out a professional activity strictly less than half-time.

If you are eligible for the Senior fare and you have a Navigo Annual pass, the Senior fare application can be made online from your personal space or by going to the carriers' sales agency, some RATP counters or some Navigo SNCF Service Desks.

You must first make sure that your Navigo Annual pass is "all zones", i.e. zone 1-5, paid by direct debits, is not suspended, does not have any debt:

Then, to apply for Senior pricing, bring your proof of identity in digital format (jpeg, gif, bmp, tiff, png or pdf).

As a reminder, the proof of identity must be one of the following: identity card, family record book, passport, French or foreign driver's license, combatant's card issued by the French military authorities, temporary residence permit, resident card, national card of a Member State of the European Union or the European Economic Area.

Log in to your personal space, then let yourself be guided.

If you meet the eligibility conditions, the Senior rate will be taken into account for the next direct debit or the following depending on the date of validation of the request by the Navigo Annuel Agency.

GOOD TO KNOW:

Make sure to make your request in advance so that it is validated by the Navigo Annual Agency before the 15th of the current month and that it can take effect on the first day of the following month.

The processing time for Senior pricing requests is 5 days (excluding weekends and holidays).