The Parc de la Villette will be served by the RER E, metro lines 5 and 7, and the T3b tramway. Specific signs will be set up between the stations concerned and the Parc de la Villette to allow you to get there as easily as possible.

Your preferred means of transport will depend on your destination inside the Parc de la Villette.

Feel free to consult the recommended routes in real time directly from your smartphone by downloading the Paris 2024 Public Transport app when it is available.