Download the Paris 2024 Public Transport app for free from the Apple Store or Google Play and simulate your journeys now at the date and time of your choice, including to get to the Paris 2024 Games sites. The application, created specifically for the event, allows you to take into account in real time the disruptions to traffic during your travels during the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and to acquire the transport tickets you will need to travel (Paris 2024 Pass, single or booklet t+ tickets, airport tickets, etc.).

"Spectator Guides" by sport and by competition site are also put online and sent by email to all spectators. Find them directly on the Paris 2024 website.

Finally, a paper map of public transport is available to passengers in the stations of the Ile-de-France network, listing the lines to be taken to reach each site of the Paris 2024 Games.