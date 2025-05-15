If you have a Paris 2024 ticket for the starts and finishes of road competitions, the site of your grandstand is indicated on your order (example: Hôtel de Ville). On the Paris 2024 website and official app, the pages dedicated to road competitions provide you with specific advice on which areas to avoid and favour to attend the race if you don't have a ticket.

In the case of the Marathon Pour Tous, specific information is available on the Marathon pour Tous website.