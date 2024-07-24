From now on, you can discover the public transport network in Île-de-France on the Transport Public Paris 2024 app or the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

This application allows you to simulate your journeys at the date and time of your choice, including to get to the Paris 2024 Games venues, and to buy the transport tickets you need for your trips.

We advise you to carry out a new route search 4 hours before the start of your competition to be informed of the traffic situation on the network, and of any possible variations in the recommended route. In addition, a web page available directly from the home page of your application allows you to follow in real time the affected competition sites, the details of the disruptions for each of them, the competition sessions concerned as well as the travel instructions to get to them.