The opening hours of the stations will extend from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on weekdays (2:15 a.m. for the metro on Friday and Saturday evenings).

For more information about the timetables of your lines, consult the timetable section of the Paris 2024 Public Transport application, the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Outside these hours, a network of night buses (Noctilien) will allow you to get around Île-de-France.

On the nights of the Marathon pour Tous (August 10 to 11), some metro lines and stations will be available all night.