What will be the public transport solutions at night during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?

Updated on Jul 31 2024

The opening hours of the stations will extend from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on weekdays (2:15 a.m. for the metro on Friday and Saturday evenings).

For more information about the timetables of your lines, consult the timetable section of the Paris 2024 Public Transport application, the Île-de-France Mobilités website.  
Outside these hours, a network of night buses (Noctilien) will allow you to get around Île-de-France.

On the nights of the Marathon pour Tous (August 10 to 11), some metro lines and stations will be available all night.