Spectators are recommended to travel to the competition venues by public transport, bicycle or on foot as access will be prohibited to cars and motorcycles.

Given the extreme demand on public transport networks during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it will be necessary to consider longer travel times in Île-de-France, which will depend on the distance between your place of accommodation and the site you wish to go to.

If your site is far from Paris (e.g. Palace of Versailles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Vaires-sur-Marne nautical stadium, Le Golf National, etc.), your access time to the site will be 2 to 3 hours from the major Parisian train stations.

To help you plan your trips to the competition venues, the app you can download the Paris 2024 Public Transport app, dedicated to transport during the Paris 2024 Games. Indeed, it is not recommended to use existing route calculation applications. Only the Paris 2024 Public Transport application integrates the specific transport offer of the Paris 2024 Games.

You can also check the status of network disruptions by competition venue directly from our dedicated webpage, also available on the app's homepage.