Bus

Facilities dedicated to busesQuartier de l'Ecole polytechnique > Palaiseau

The project consists of developing the third and final section of line 91.06 (nearly 3 kilometres), located in the École Polytechnique district, with dedicated bus lanes. These will improve the regularity and reliability of line 91.06 as a whole and meet the growing demand for a fast, comfortable and safe service to a rapidly developing district. In addition, the project also provides for the requalification of the public space with the creation of cycling facilities along the bus lanes and the widening of the sidewalks, which will make everyone's routes safer and promote active mobility.

Île-de-France Region
Department of Essonne
Paris Saclay Agglomeration Community
Île-de-France Mobilités

News

Published on

Last meeting with the project team, on November 24, at the Polytechnique Lozère stop, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m

All project news

The route

Map showing the route of the 91.06 bus project, within the Ecole Polytechnique district, in Palaiseau. It represents the existing route of buses 91.06 and N63, the route of the preferred project and the variant of the route studied via Avenue Becquerel. The map also shows the existing stops as well as the two variants of the fourth station. It includes the existing and planned cycling facilities as well as the various facilities in the area.

Key-Figures

6Minutes

to cross the École Polytechnique campus

4Stations

to serve the sector

1 bus

every 3 to 4 minutes

17,500 working people and 18,500 students

expected on the Saclay plateau

Matches

with the Massy-TGV station, the RER B, the RER C and the future metro line 18

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2021
    Preliminary Studies (PCDO)
  2. October 25 - November 28, 2021
    Prior consultation
  3. 2022-2023
    Preliminary Studies (Schematic)
  4. Detailed Studies (AVP)
  5. Work