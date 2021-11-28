Facilities dedicated to busesQuartier de l'Ecole polytechnique > Palaiseau

The project consists of developing the third and final section of line 91.06 (nearly 3 kilometres), located in the École Polytechnique district, with dedicated bus lanes. These will improve the regularity and reliability of line 91.06 as a whole and meet the growing demand for a fast, comfortable and safe service to a rapidly developing district. In addition, the project also provides for the requalification of the public space with the creation of cycling facilities along the bus lanes and the widening of the sidewalks, which will make everyone's routes safer and promote active mobility.