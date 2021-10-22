Participate in the project
Why a consultation?
Consultation is an essential step in any urban development project. The opinions collected at the end of the project will feed into the reflection on the project according to the needs of the users of the territory. Express your opinion and help us better understand your uses and expectations, your comments will be taken into account for the rest of the project.
The consultation also invites you to give your opinion on the two variants for the location of station 4.