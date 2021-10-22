Project cost and actors
The cost of the project
Infrastructure: works estimated at around €14 million
Operation: 100% supported by Île-de-France Mobilités
Infographic explaining that the cost of the infrastructure works is estimated at around €14 million and that the operation is 100% managed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
There is an illustration of a bus stop and then underneath, the distribution of resources in more detail.
The State, the Ile-de-France Region, the Department of Essonne and the Paris Saclay Urban Community are financing the design studies, according to this breakdown:
- The Île-de-France Region (49%)
- The State (21%)
- The Paris Saclay Urban Community (15%)
- The department of Essonne (15%)
Île-de-France Mobilités, the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France, is the project manager for the design studies.
The actors
The project owner
Île-de-France Mobilités
At the heart of the Île-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances innovative solutions for all forms of mobility today and tomorrow. It decides on and manages projects for the development and modernisation of all forms of transport (train, metro, tram, bus and cable), the implementation of which it entrusts to transport companies. It also develops solutions for mobility such as Navigo, Vianavigo or Véligo. Île-de-France Mobilités brings together all the players (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, carriers, infrastructure managers, etc.) and invests to improve the service provided every day to Ile-de-France residents (more efficient, more modern, safer, more comfortable transport, etc.). and more connected). Île-de-France Mobilités finances 100% of the rolling stock and operation of the TCSP.
Funding partners
The State
Through the State-Region Plan Contract 2015-2020 (CPER), the State is contributing to the modernisation and development of transport lines in the Île-de-France region to meet the travel challenges and expectations of Ile-de-France residents. By financing this project, the State is committed to offering Ile-de-France residents more efficient transport that will allow them to move towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful lifestyle. The State is pursuing its objective of making the transport network more efficient by making it part of the dynamics of the territories in order to better meet the daily needs of users, to improve access to transport for all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region. The State is financing the preliminary studies (DOCP, consultation, schematic diagram, preliminary project) of this project, up to 21%, in accordance with the State-Region Plan Contract.
The Île-de-France Region
To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The creation of new bus, metro and tram lines is part of this major programme. The Region devotes very significant financial resources to it. The Region is the main funder of the preliminary studies (DOCP, consultation, schematic diagram, preliminary project) of this project, to the tune of 49%.
The Department of Essonne
The Department of Essonne is a major player in mobility in its territory. It has the ambition to put its road network on a low-carbon trajectory through a reasoned and equitable sharing of the roads and structures for which it is responsible. To do this, it promotes the integration of soft (bus, bicycle) and shared (carpooling, etc.) traffic, makes it safer and works to make travel more fluid. It supports the development of the public transport offer on a daily basis through its financial participation in numerous structuring projects: for the TCSP Massy-Saclay (Ecole Polytechnique), it finances preliminary studies up to the pre-project phase, up to 15%, in accordance with the State-Region Plan Contract.
The Paris Saclay Agglomeration Community
Mobility is a major competence of the Paris-Saclay agglomeration and is one of the priority areas of its territorial project. As a second-tier Organising Authority, and jointly with Île-de-France Mobilités, the agglomeration co-constructs and deploys more sustainable mobility solutions for the benefit of Paris-Saclaysiens. In this ticket, it invests nearly 10 million euros each year to deploy new bus lines, self-service shuttles, street transport furniture, bicycle lockers and innovative tools for users such as maMob. It also carries out numerous developments aimed at making public transport and active mobility more inclusive (accessibility, safety, parking) and more efficient (road developments, cycle paths, traffic light priority). It also manages and finances the studies and intermodality works of the main station hubs. For this own site, the agglomeration is financing the preliminary studies (DOCP) to the tune of 15%, thus demonstrating its interest and commitment to the success of this project.