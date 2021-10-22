Project cost and actors

The actors

The State, the Ile-de-France Region, the Department of Essonne and the Paris Saclay Urban Community are financing the design studies, according to this breakdown:

The Île-de-France Region (49%)

The State (21%)

The Paris Saclay Urban Community (15%)

The department of Essonne (15%)

Île-de-France Mobilités, the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France, is the project manager for the design studies.

The project owner