Discover the project

The project consists of developing dedicated bus lanes on the third and last section of line 91.06 (linking Massy-Palaiseau to Saclay), located in the Ecole Polytechnique district.

This new development, nearly 3 kilometres long, will help to strengthen the regularity and reliability of the entire line and will support the strong development of the district. Thanks to a faster, more comfortable and safer service, it will soon allow residents and the 40,000 new workers and students expected by 2030 in the district to have easier access to student residences, school facilities, businesses and catering buildings on campus.

In addition, the creation of bicycle facilities (safe lanes and paths) along the lanes dedicated to buses and the widening of the sidewalks, will make it possible to make the routes safer for cyclists and pedestrians and thus promote active mobility.