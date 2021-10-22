Discover the project
The project at a glance
Map showing the route of the 91.06 bus project, within the Ecole Polytechnique district, in Palaiseau. It represents the existing route of buses 91.06 and N63, the route of the preferred project and the variant of the route studied via Avenue Becquerel.
The map also shows the existing stops as well as the two variants of the fourth station. It includes the existing and planned cycling facilities as well as the various facilities in the area.
The project consists of developing dedicated bus lanes on the third and last section of line 91.06 (linking Massy-Palaiseau to Saclay), located in the Ecole Polytechnique district.
This new development, nearly 3 kilometres long, will help to strengthen the regularity and reliability of the entire line and will support the strong development of the district. Thanks to a faster, more comfortable and safer service, it will soon allow residents and the 40,000 new workers and students expected by 2030 in the district to have easier access to student residences, school facilities, businesses and catering buildings on campus.
In addition, the creation of bicycle facilities (safe lanes and paths) along the lanes dedicated to buses and the widening of the sidewalks, will make it possible to make the routes safer for cyclists and pedestrians and thus promote active mobility.
The objectives of the project
- To ensure the regularity of line 91.06 thanks to the circulation of the bus in a dedicated lane on its entire route, between Massy-Palaiseau and Christ de Saclay;
- To meet the needs of a fast, comfortable and safe service for the district in a context of strong development;
- Anticipate the growing travel and service needs of the district, in connection with its development and the arrival of the future line 18 of the Grand Paris Express;
- To offer continuous, comfortable and safe routes for pedestrians and cyclists, with the creation of bicycle facilities and the widening of sidewalks, in addition to the requalification of the road.