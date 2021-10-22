Route and developments
The stations
Map showing the route of the 91.06 bus project, within the Ecole Polytechnique district, in Palaiseau. It represents the existing route of buses 91.06 and N63, the route of the preferred project and the variant of the route studied via Avenue Becquerel.
The map also shows the existing stops as well as the two variants of the fourth station. It includes the existing and planned cycling facilities as well as the various facilities in the area.
Today, 3 stops serve the Ecole Polytechnique district. As part of the project, 4 stops will be served by line 91.06, in the École Polytechnique district.
Station 1: service to the high school, the school group and the new programs and laboratories along the Green.
Station 2: service to the National School of Statistics and Economic Administration and the residences of the students of the Ecole Polytechnique, near the staircase from the Lozère RER station.
Station 3: serves the École nationale supérieure de techniques avancées, as well as the inhabitants of the Joncherettes district to the east of the district
Station 4: two variants are being considered
- Variant 1: positioning near the radar, in the continuity of the pedestrian mall, in order to serve the heart of the Ecole Polytechnique district;
- Variant 2: near the Denfert-Rochereau roundabout, in order to serve the offices north of Avenue Becquerel and the future Maintenance and Storage Site of line 18.
The insertion of lanes dedicated to buses
As part of the TCSP (Transport Collectif en Lane Propre) project and in the continuity of the existing dedicated site, the same principle as on the first two sections of line 91.06 has been retained: the lanes dedicated to buses will, as far as possible, be laid out side by side on the road, in both directions of traffic. Two alternative provisions will also be studied:
- Interior lateral insertion: the dedicated bus lanes (dedicated site) are located next to the car lanes, on the campus side. This insertion allows pedestrians to safely access the bus stations and to maintain vehicle parking on the opposite side of the dedicated lane. However, this development requires a reduction in the speed of buses, because parking, local and delivery accesses cross the dedicated lane and require the slowing down of buses in order to make all road users safer.
- External lateral insertion: the dedicated bus lanes (dedicated site) are located next to the car lanes, on the wood side. This insertion allows for better regularity of the buses, whose track is thus not interrupted by any access. However, this option forces pedestrians to cross car traffic to reach a station. With this option, the installation of the dedicated site would not have an impact on the existing roadway. In order to homogenize traffic conditions and for the good understanding of all users, the alternation of TCSP insertion solutions will be limited as much as possible.
The iconography represents the future development of the lanes dedicated to buses in the interior side insertion.
From left to right, we find respectively, the sidewalk, the lanes dedicated to buses framed by vegetation, the road and the lanes dedicated to bicycles and pedestrians.
The iconography represents the future development of the lanes dedicated to buses in external lateral insertion.
From left to right, we find respectively, the sidewalk, the road, the lanes dedicated to buses framed by vegetation and the lanes dedicated to bicycles and pedestrians.
The Green
The perspective represents the development intentions of the Boulevard du Green. It shows a sidewalk on which people walk, a cycle path used by a cyclist, trees line the cycle path and people cross a pedestrian crossing to reach the future stop of bus 91.06.
Between Avenue Augustin Fresnel and Boulevard des Maréchaux Sud, the EPA Paris Saclay is implementing a project to develop a new landscaped area called "Green". Destined to become a landscaped area bordered by the urban boulevard, this project will be studied in conjunction with that of the TCSP (Transport Collectif en Site Propre), thus guaranteeing them a harmonious integration:
- new plantings will be proposed in order to create a real transition between the landscaped space and the urban area;
- Two types of insertion will be studied: on the inside side or on the outside side. In the first case, the bus lane is located on the campus side and serves the laboratories of the Ecole Polytechnique, in the second case, it is located on the wood side, the high school and schools and facilitates access.
The Boulevard des Maréchaux
The perspective represents the development intentions of the Boulevard des Maréchaux Sud. There is a group of buildings on the left-hand side. In the centre, we can see the future lanes dedicated to buses, the pavements, the roads and the cycle paths. The right part is covered with trees and green spaces.
In this sector, the inclusion of the TCSP (Transport Collectif en Site Propre) reflects the desire of the urban project to create a "nature campus", in particular thanks to the insertion of wide strips planted between each mode in order to maintain plant continuity throughout the route.
As on the rest of the route, two types of insertion are possible:
- Interior side insertion: the bus lane is located next to the car tracks on the campus side. This insertion makes it possible to bring the lanes dedicated to buses closer to the pedestrian paths, but also to strengthen the service to the campus and the safety of users by moving them away from the car lanes. However, this option could have an impact on the regularity of buses, as it implies an interruption of the lane dedicated to buses in order to allow access to car parks, residents and deliveries.
- External lateral insertion: the bus lane is located next to the car tracks, on the wooden side. This insertion allows for better regularity of the buses, whose track is thus not interrupted by any access. However, this option forces pedestrians to cross car traffic to reach a station. With this option, the installation of the dedicated site would not have an impact on the existing roadway.
The soft modes project
Map showing the route of the project's future cycle paths crossing the Ecole Polytechnique campus and joining the Route de Saclay.
In line with the development of the existing sections of the TCSP, and the ambition of the ZAC Quartier polytechnique project, the development of cycle paths in each direction will be favoured.
The generous dimensions of the paths will allow a peaceful and safe use of the road by all users.
The Becquerel variant
A development variant via Avenue Becquerel, linking Boulevard des Maréchaux to the Denfert Rochereau roundabout on Avenue Descartes, has been studied.
Today, the route has not been chosen, because this variant would require the creation of a new road and the restructuring of existing sports facilities. This route would therefore not make it possible to envisage a medium-term implementation of the project on a dedicated lane.