Last meeting with the project team, on November 24, at the Polytechnique Lozère stop, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m
Published on-
Updated on
Three people explain the project to different people.
On 24 November, from 12 noon to 3 pm, come and talk one last time with the Île-de-France Mobilités team at the Polytechnique Lozère stop.
The team will present the development project for the third and final section of the 91.06 line, located in the École Polytechnique district, answer your questions and gather your opinion.